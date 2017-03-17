Extra Patrols Planned Locally For St. Patrick's Day Festivities

Livingston County residents are being reminded that a DUI costs a lot of green and they should catch a sober ride if partaking in any St. Patrick’s Day festivities.



More than 170 law enforcement agencies will be stepping up patrols and cracking down on drunk drivers as they typically do on the popular holiday in an effort to reduce alcohol and drug related traffic crashes and injuries. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative is coordinated by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety & Planning and paid for with federal traffic safety funds.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy tells WHMI the fact the holiday falls on a Friday will probably add to the amount of alcohol consumption and they’ll have extra deputies out. Murphy says most people behave and they don’t have too many problems, saying he thinks people have gotten the hint over the years that they need to plan ahead if they’re going out so they encourage everyone to have fun but have a designated driver lined up.



The 2017 “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative runs through March 29th and involves over 170 local law enforcement agencies across Michigan. The period not only includes St. Patrick's Day but the NCAA basketball tournaments and spring break.



A recent “Ask a Trooper” article from Michigan State Police is attached regarding the holiday and increased patrols. (JM)