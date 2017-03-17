Panel Talks Self-Driving Cars During Recent Event In Howell

March 17, 2017

Fast-paced autonomous vehicle technology was the latest topic featured during a popular breakfast series.



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its Good Morning Livingston breakfast this past Tuesday at Chemung Hills Golf Club & Banquet Center where the benefits of autonomous vehicle technology were touted by a three-member panel. The discussion was said to be focused on mobility, efficiency and simplifying life, as well as the trucking industry and cargo deliveries from port.



The panel featured Ryan Morton, an Autonomous Driving Engineer for Ford Motor Company, one of the leaders in autonomous vehicle research. It predicts they will have a high-volume, fully autonomous vehicle in commercial operation in 2021 in a ride-hailing or ride-sharing service. He spoke of the race to the autonomous vehicle being well-played in Michigan, as well as in Texas and in Korea.



Also featured was Technical Program Director & Chief Safety Officer Edward Straub for the American Center for Mobility, which is located on a 335-acre Willow Run site. It will become a national-scale advanced automotive testing and product development center that will focus on testing, verification and certification of connected and automated vehicles.



Paul Krutko, the President and CEO of Ann Arbor SPARK also spoke at length about the extensive testing facility being erected in Ypsilanti by the American Center for Mobility. (JM)