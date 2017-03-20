Program To Celebrate Inductees On Brighton Women’s History Roll of Honor

March 20, 2017

The diverse accomplishments of women of the greater Brighton area will be recognized during a weekend program.



In conjunction with Women’s History Month during March, The Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor Advisory Council will be celebrating the 2017 Honorees during a program at the Brighton District Library this Saturday. Candidates for admission to the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor must have achieved prominence or significantly contributed to the Brighton community while having lived, worked or been affiliated with the area for an extended period of time.



Joyce Powers is among the founders of the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor, which since 2003 has grown to include 87 women, including the 2017 class of honorees. She tells WHMI the program was specifically coordinated to take place on March 25th - the official date of the founding of the City of Brighton. The library will join with the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor to recognize the City’s Sesquicentennial while honoring the new members of the Roll of Honor.



The 2017 honorees include Education Specialist Gloria Klepser Downing; WWII Veterans Priscilla Luce Durante and Lucy Newman Lyon; Brighton Businesswoman Claudia Ann Roblee; and Pat Schuch, the first woman engineer in several auto plants. Brighton resident Abby Krzywiecki, who was named 2016 Miss Softball, will be included with Athletic Championship Honorees. More information is attached and Durante is pictured.



The program will run from roughly 3:30pm to 5pm in the A/B room at the Brighton District Library. The public is welcome to attend. (JM)