Brighton Council OKs Expansion at TG Fluid Systems

March 17, 2017

The Brighton City Council Thursday night approved a site plan for TG Fluid Systems so the company can expand at its location on Brighton Interior Drive, off Challis Road.



The company plans on adding another 63,000 feet to the facility in order to consolidate and provide for future expansion. The firm currently has about 30 employees at a building it leases in Howell, but officials say it will be more efficient to have all the employees and equipment in one central location. The project will consist of constructing two additions: one on the south side totaling 56,400 feet and the other, much smaller at 6,700 feet, on the east side. The company was granted a 25-foot variance by the Zoning Board of Appeals at its February meeting to encroach 25 feet into the front property setback in order to facilitate the expansion.



The construction cost has been pegged at $3.3 million; however, purchase and installation of new equipment for the expansion will cost another $9 million. TG Fluid Systems currently employs about 400 people and, with the expansion, plans to add another 35 employees within the next two years. (TT)