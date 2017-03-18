Brighton To Get Master Plan Overhaul

March 18, 2017

The Brighton City Council has approved the hiring of Detroit planning consultant Giffels Webster to do a complete overhaul of the city’s Master Plan.



Although the cost is steep, at $104,000, the lion’s share - $79,000 - will be paid for by the city’s Downtown Development Authority. Brighton’s current five-year plan will expire in August, and every community is required by the state to update its master plan every five years. Rod Arroyo, director of community planning for the company, told council Thursday night that a master plan should be understandable by the average person. He says there will be plenty of opportunity for input from citizens and the business community as they slowly develop the master plan. He offered the example of the Detroit suburb of Clawson, for which his company updated its master plan. Arroyo said Clawson decided it didn’t want to be another Royal Oak or Birmingham. they wanted it to be just what it is.



He said it will be up to the citizens of Brighton, through surveys, interviews and the public hearing process, to provide input on what kind f a community they want Brighton to be. That information will then be distilled and consolidated into a Master Plan. Giffels Webster has already been working with the Brighton City Planning Commission for the past several months updating the city’s zoning ordinance. That process is nearly completed and will be put to a public hearing, and then to City Council, for final action. (TT)