Community Garage Sale To Honor Student's Memory & Aid Scholarship Fund

March 17, 2017

A community garage sale at Fowlerville Junior High School Saturday will raise funds for a scholarship honoring the memory of a young boy whose life was cut tragically short.



Maison Wilkinson was just 8-year-old when he was accidentally run over and killed in 2006 by a garbage truck while playing soccer outside his house. A scholarship established in his name for senior soccer players at Fowlerville High School is primarily funded through an annual garage sale run by The Friends of Rachel organization at the junior high. Coordinator Amy Jarvis tells WHMI that there will be a little bit of everything available for the community



The garage sale will run Saturday from 9am to 3pm at the junior high school. Additional information is available by contacting Jarvis at 517-223-6225 or jarvisa@fowlervilleschools.org. (JK)