Bradford Sworn in As New Brighton Police Chief

March 17, 2017

Brighton has a new police chief. He is Rob Bradford, the deputy chief under Tom Wightman, who retired in January. Bradford has been acting chief since that time.



The City Council unanimously confirmed his elevation to the police chief's position at its meeting Thursday night. Bradford is a 21-year veteran of the Brighton police force who started as a reserve officer and worked his way up. Bradford’s wife and children were in the audience to give him moral support as he took the oath of office. Bradford was then given a standing ovation by the audience.



The Brighton Police Dept. consists of 16 patrol officers and five command officers, including Bradford. He said another person will be hired in the near future to bring the complement of patrol officers to 17.(TT)