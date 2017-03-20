New Simple Recycling Program Offered In City Of Howell

March 20, 2017

Residents in the City of Howell have a new option to recycle clothing and other home goods.



The City is the first local community to take part in the free program through Simple Recycling. The Howell City Council approved participating in the program during its meeting last Monday. The City was approached by Recycle Livingston about participating in the free program that recycles clothing and other home goods not typically part of residential recycling programs.



The Howell City Council met recently and approved the proposal from Simple Recycling, which does not cost the city anything nor is there any work involved for staff. Several municipalities that currently work with the company were said to have all been pleased with the service.



City Manager Shea Charles tells WHMI the program fills that weird gap with items that don’t go in the recycle bin but someone might not necessarily want to put it in a landfill either. He says the company will be reaching out to residents offering free bags. Residents should put the bags out on their normal trash day and the company will pick it up and provide replacement bags at that time.



Mayor Nick Proctor and Councilwoman Jan Lobur opposed the motion to participate in the program, saying they were “uneasy” about it. Lobur commented she was concerned it could impact local non-profits such as LACASA and Love Inc. Photo: Facebook. (JM)