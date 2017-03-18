Local Hospital Welcomes New Surgical Suite To Facility

March 18, 2017

A local hospital is expanding its patient care with new surgeons and services, as part of an investment into the community to transform the area’s health care.



St. Joseph Mercy Livingston in Howell has added a surgical suite to their facility, which will officially open March 28th. A ribbon-cutting and blessing of the suite was held on Thursday, allowing community members and physicians to get a glimpse of the hospital’s newest addition.



St. Joseph Livingston Hospital and Brighton Health Center President John O’Malley says full service surgical services will be offered in the suite, which includes three brand new, state-of-the-art operating rooms. O’Malley tells WHMI the addition will help the hospital serve more patients in the area, bringing "local care back local".



Based on a community-needs assessment, the hospital determined what services the area’s residents were seeking. The surgical suite will help meet those needs, according to O’Malley, as it provides services like minimally invasive surgery and bariatric surgery. Three new surgeons have also been added to the hospital.



St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Brighton’s Chief of Staff, M.D. Angel Gomez, says patients can now recover even faster, complications will decrease, and comfort and privacy will be enhanced. Gomez says the ultimate goal is to provide advanced, high quality care, in a cost effective manner. (DK)

