Love Inc. 10-Year Anniversary Open House In Howell Thursday

March 20, 2017

A local non-profit is celebrating ten years with an anniversary open house this week.



Love Inc. or Love in the Name of Christ as a whole is celebrating 40 years. The local office in Howell has continued to grow over the last ten years and provides a collaborative connection and clearinghouse for churches to help individuals and families with various needs. Love Inc. makes the connection and verifies people are living in poverty or distress, thus taking a lot of work off the pastors, so they can better focus on their missions. It works to fill all basic needs except for housing itself. That includes assistance with utility bills, rent, churches rides to doctor appointments, personal items and gas vouchers.



Executive Director Katherine Janego tells WHMI it’s an important ministry for the community and she’s in awe at how they’ve grown over the past ten years, and grown so collaboratively. She says it’s fun to be working with people who love to serve and care so much about people in the community. Janego says Love Inc. hears the cry of the poor and volunteers reach out to match and bring them together. She says they initially started out with 10 churches and now have 62 to fill basic needs. While the need might not be as strong as it was, she says it’s still there and always will be, adding what Livingston County does best is serve people collaboratively and it’s done well because people care about one another.



Love Inc. has 48 different ministries and one exciting, new venture on the horizon according to Janego. She says Love Inc. is in the process of opening a resale store in the Promenade plaza in Howell, which is expected to happen by late May.



As Love Inc. depends on volunteers and takes over 800 phone calls a month, Janego says they want to thank the community with a party. Thursday’s anniversary open house will run from 4 to 6pm and feature live music, appetizers and beverages. Love Inc. is located near the historic county courthouse at 820 East Grand River in Howell. (JM)