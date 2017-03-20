Brighton's Crespi Wins Mr. Hockey Award

March 20, 2017

The Brighton hockey team, which won the state Division 1 title nine days ago, picked up more honors on Sunday, when forward Jake Crespi (pictured) was named Mr. Hockey and Logan Neaton won the Most Valuable Goaltender award.



Both Crespi and Neaton were named to the state’s Dream Team, as was Hartland junior Josh Albring, who tied for the state lead in assists this season with 51 and whose 74 points were 10th overall. Crespi is the first area player to win Mr. Hockey since Brighton’s Zach Hitch did it in 2006, when Brighton won its first state title. (TR)