Grand River Road Work Starts In Brighton This Week

March 20, 2017

There will be intermittent lane closures on Grand River on the northwest side of Brighton this week. The lane closures will be to allow repair work by MDOT on the bridge underneath the Grand River I-96 overpass.



Newly-appointed Brighton Department of Public Works Director Marcel Goche says there will be one lane closed on eastbound Grand River and one lane closed on the westbound side through Friday. The closures will take place between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. so as to interfere as little as possible with morning and afternoon commute times. Goche says the cost of the project will be paid for entirely by the Michigan Dept. of Transportation.



Meanwhile, MDOT will be embarking on a project this spring to repave West Grand River in the city. Grand River has been deteriorating the last couple of years due to the effects of the constant freeze-thaw cycle. Another factor is curb cuts by local businesses along Grand River which — when patched up — result in bumps on the road and a rough ride for motorists. Goche tells WHMI the project is set to start on April 17th.



The work will encompass the area from north of the I-96 overpass to Ore Creek. Goche says MDOT contractors will do the work at night in order to cause as little of an interruption for motorists as possible. Goche assures that even while the work is being done, there will be lanes open to traffic. The project will take place over three weeks, depending on the weather, and is scheduled to be completed by June 30th. The rest of Grand River in the city — from Ore Creek to the east Brighton city limits — is slated to get a re-do next year. (TT)