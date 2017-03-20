Competency Review Ordered For Milford Man In Attempted Arson

A Milford man has been ordered to undergo a competency review after his arrest on arson charges earlier this month.



23-year-old Giovanni May walked into the Milford Police Department shortly after 3:30am March 8th and reportedly told officers he tried to set a postal truck on fire using a lighter fluid-soaked sock. Police say May admitted stuffing the sock into the opening of the truck's gas tank and lighting it just minutes before he turned himself in. It failed to ignite when the sock broke into two and the burning portion fell to the ground. The Milford Times reports May talked to police about hearing voices in his head and that he wanted to go to jail, saying he had considered setting a police car on fire initially, but chose the postal truck because he hoped it would set off a chain reaction explosion of nearby vehicles. May also said he may have been pushed over the edge by the election of Donald Trump.



Court records show that May was arraigned on a felony charge of attempted arson. He was subsequently ordered to undergo a competency evaluation. A review of that is set for May 24th. He remains lodged in the Oakland County jail. (JK)