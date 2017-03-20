Howell Chamber Accepting Nominations For Margaret Starkey Scholarship

Nominations are once again being accepted by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation for the annual Margaret Starkey Scholarship.



Named in honor of the chamber’s executive assistant for more than 30 years, Starkey retired from the chamber in 1987 and passed away in 2002. The foundation will award a total of up to $15,000 in scholarships to worthy students of all ages who are nominated by their employers. Some of the criteria used to evaluate candidates will include self-motivation and creativity, customer service, leadership and self-confidence.



Nominees must have been employed since at least September of 2016 with the nominating company, which must also be located within Livingston County. The deadline to apply is May 15th. You’ll find details through the link below. (JK)