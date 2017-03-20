Home Depot Incident Prompts Police Chase & School Lockdowns In Brighton

March 20, 2017

Police in Brighton searched for a suspect in a retail fraud incident this morning that forced several schools to go on lockdown.



Brighton Police Chief Rob Bradford tells WHMI that two suspects, who he referred to as "an organized retail fraud pair," entered Home Depot around 9am and loaded up a cart with generator panel switches and nail guns, valued at over $2,000, and attempted to leave the store. Loss Prevention officers, who were aware of the pair, stopped them outside the store. The suspects, who refused to go back inside, left the merchandise before getting into a vehicle and driving away. When responding officers made a traffic stop on the vehicle, the passenger fled the scene, while the driver was taken into custody. A perimeter was set up, and local schools, including the Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy and St. Patrick's Catholic School, were placed on lockdown while a K9 unit from the Fowlerville Police Department assisted with a track, which was ultimately unsuccessful.



Area buildings and businesses were also checked without finding the suspect and eventually both schools lifted their lockdowns. The driver was lodged on charges of organized retail fraud while his vehicle was impounded. Chief Bradford says the case remains under investigation. (JK)