New Code Enforcement Officer In Northfield Township

March 26, 2017

Northfield Township is welcoming a new code enforcement officer.



Michael Rankin is said to bring a lot of great experience from his time with the Ann Arbor Police Department, where he was a community standards supervisor for seven years. He has also worked with the Michigan Department of Corrections and Michigan Department of Mental Health.



Rankin will typically be in Northfield Township on Wednesdays to handle code enforcement complaints. He’ll be working in partnership with residents and business owners to promote and maintain a safe and desirable living and working environment but also to enhance the quality of life by eliminating unsightly or hazardous conditions. Northfield Township has not had a code enforcement officer in place since November of last year, so Rankin is expected to begin by cleaning up the backlog of complaints since that time.



Some common residential concerns include poorly maintained houses or a lack of landscape maintenance, including mowing and weed removal, excess debris or trash visible from the street and Inoperable vehicles, boats, trailers or equipment stored in public view. Common business concerns include illegal temporary signs such as banners and window signs, outside storage of goods or equipment and lack of landscape maintenance.



