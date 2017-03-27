Spring Book Sale Set Next Month At Brighton District Library

March 27, 2017

A bargain book sale in April will offer deals and entertainment for all ages.



The Friends of the Brighton District Library will host their bi-annual book sale Tuesday, April 4th through Sunday, April 9th. Attendees can peruse hundreds of books and media items for all ages and tastes that are priced from 50 cents to a dollar. New releases, classics, how-to books, self-help, outdoor, cooking are some of the genres included. DVD’s CD’s and audio books will also be available. The book and media sale runs two times per year.



Friends’ membership night is Tuesday, April 4 from 5 – 9 pm. Memberships will be available at the door. The sale opens to the public Wednesday, April 5, through Sunday, April 9. Sale hours are 10am – 9pm, April 5; 10am to 9pm, April 6 through April 8 (April 8 BAG DAY-$5/bag); 1pm – 3pm, April 9 (Free Day on remaining items). Scanners will be allowed every day except Members Night, Tuesday, April 4.



The Friends of the Brighton District Library donate more than $28,000 annually to help fund library programs which provide enrichment, education, and enjoyment for all ages. Included are a Books for Babies program, online databases like Mango Languages, the Summer Reading Program, Springfest, Holiday Open House, Livingston Reads, Writer’s Workshops, and movie licenses which allow the library to show films to the public at no charge.



Friends President Marsha Luetjen says “The numerous and diverse programs sponsored by the Friends enriches the Brighton community. Not only are the sponsored programs fun and educational, they bring people to the library. Once there, they have access to knowledge. Knowledge is power. Every fifty cents and every dollar buys that knowledge.” (JM)