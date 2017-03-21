Volunteers Take Oath & Join Local Childrens' Advocacy Program

March 21, 2017

LACASA’s Court Appointed Special Advocate or CASA program, added new volunteers to its ranks Monday.



Training began over a month ago to learn how, as CASA volunteers, they can be an advocate for a child’s best interest in cases of abuse and neglect in the Livingston County court system. They spent several weeks training in various aspects that a CASA encounters in their role, including legalities, how to connect with the child to whom they are assigned, and taking steps toward the end goal of family reunification.



Eight members of the group were sworn in Monday morning by Judge Miriam Cavanaugh at the Judicial Center in Howell. Each new CASA was presented with a pin, after they took their oath. Judge Cavanaugh read a poem called “The Advocate”, reminding them that their mission as a CASA is to do what is just and right, and not always easy.



Group members and now official CASAs Lisa Howe and Alice Cakebread both shared with WHMI that the ceremony was an emotional experience and that they are excited for what comes next.



CASA leaders expressed gratitude for all of the program’s volunteers, which now amounts to over 60 members after the newest addition. Program Director Sara Applegate tells WHMI the ceremony is always touching, as it finalizes the opportunity for the graduates to make a difference. Now that each member of the group has become official officers of the court, they must conduct in-service training but are able to take on cases. Applegate says there are a few pending that she hopes to disperse to the new volunteers.



Before administering the oath, Judge Cavanaugh shared a thought tied to the words of poet Maya Angelou. She reminded the group that “these kids might not remember what you tell them, or what you do for them, but they may never forget how it makes them feel”.



The group of once trainees, now official CASAs, seemed to agree the journey has been eye-opening, full of learning, and now offers the opportunity to make a difference. (DK)