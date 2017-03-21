Family Escapes House Fire Near Mt. Brighton Monday

A family managed to escape harm during an afternoon fire in Genoa Township Monday.



The Brighton Area Fire Department responded to the 4600 block of Mt. Brighton Road, off Brighton Road near Bauer at 3:06pm. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a working fire on the first floor in the kitchen area on the back side of the single family home.



Deputy Brighton Chief Mike Evans says smoke was visible upon arrival from the kitchen area and back side of the house. Crews were assisted by the Green Oak Township Fire Department and had the fire under control in about 10 minutes. Evans tells WHMI it was a quick knockdown and everyone got out safely Evans says one of the adult children of the homeowner was there with dogs and ended up being transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation by Livingston County EMS as a safety precaution. The American Red Cross is assisting with temporary shelter for the family.



Evans says fire damage was contained to the first floor kitchen area. There was smoke damage throughout the entire home but he says very little water damage since the fire went out pretty quick. Evans said the cause of the fire appeared to be accidental but remains under investigation. (JM)