Commissioners Name New Livingston County 911 Director

March 21, 2017

Livingston County has a new 911 Director.



Chad Chewing previously served as deputy director and was promoted to the new position during Monday night’s meeting of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners. The position is said to be essential to insure the coordination of operations and administration of the department. The new position came after a reorganization of 911 Central Dispatch and EMS, which separates the two departments as in the past. EMS Director Jeff Boyd has been overseeing 911, Emergency Management, EMS and the Medical Examiner’s Office.



Chewning has been with the county for over two years working under Boyd and he’s seen a lot of interest in Livingston County. He feels his being appointed this early demonstrates they’re ready to move forward and continue to do so with the dispatch center. He says the board felt that Central Dispatch was ready to be on their own under the guidance Boyd provided and decided to separate the department out, back to the way it originally was a few years ago.



Chewning tells WHMI he’s focused on moving the department forward, noting they just received their ACE accreditation in medical. He says there will be more exciting stuff coming up in 2017 with work to become an ACE for emergency fire dispatch and then in early 2018, move to become an emergency police dispatch in ACE. If accomplished in early 2018, then Chewning says Central Dispatch would become tri-ACE which would put it in the top ten centers in the world. Chewning acknowledged they have some large goals for the center and moving forward in continuing to provide the best service they can for the residents of Livingston County.



911 Operations Manager Joni Harvey tells WHMI they’re very excited about the hire as staff wasn’t sure which way the county would go. She says they’ve been wanting this to happen and now that it has, they’re very happy and pleased with the direction Chewning is taking the department. Harvey says they’ve had so much interest from long term employees who had kinda lost interest in things before and they’re back seeking leadership roles. She says they have people wanting to train to become part of new ideas and developments for the center. She thanked all of the departments and everyone who has been behind them in supporting Chewning and the direction they’re heading. She says they couldn’t have picked a more qualified individual as he is definitely doing a great service to the citizens and first responders in Livingston County so they’re happy.



The vote to promote Chewning was unanimous with four commissioners absent Monday night. Both the Personnel Subcommittee and 911 Dispatch Administrative Oversight Board recommended and supported the appointment. (JM)