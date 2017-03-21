Proposed Brighton Twp. Budget Draws Criticism At Public Hearing

March 21, 2017

A public hearing in Brighton Township Monday night opened the floor up to residents to express their thoughts on the municipality’s proposed budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.



Citizens spoke during a public hearing held for the township’s proposed budget for 2017-2018. Manager Brian Vick says staff began working on the budget in October and presented a first draft to the board of trustees by December 1st. Additionally Vick says last night’s meeting was the fifth public meeting at which the budget has been discussed. But several residents claimed it was released just this past Friday, March 17th, and that they did not have time to review the material which was part of an approximately 700-page packet.



Township resident Mike Palmer (pictured) requested that the board postpone the public hearing on the budget because of what he believes was tardiness in making it available. Palmer, who unsucessfully ran for trustee last November, says the board didn't fulfill their fiduciary duty by failing to get the information out to the people in a timely fashion. "Get the packet out on time, 700 pages worth. Does that make sense, or are you people just that stuck on stupid for the last decade?" But Vick says the drafted budget has been available at the clerk’s office and online since March 10th.



While a handful of residents accused Vick of lying about when the material was published, he insists it was made available by the required date. He says the recent power outage that the county experienced could’ve contributed to some confusion, as township hall lost power and ran on a generator for several days. Vick says anything that needed to be posted during that time was done so at a public library.



Resident Doug Taylor pointed out during the public hearing that the proposed budget shows the future road improvement fund has projected expenditures of $2.1 (m) million versus the $1.5 (m) million allocated. Vick says the township’s “major step” in helping fund road improvements will be a topic of discussion at a meeting with Mike Craine, Director of the Livingston County Road Commission, at a meeting next month.



Another item that is a part of the budget and on Monday’s agenda was township employees’ pay, however no one motioned for an increase, thus maintaining the same wages and salaries as last year. (DK)