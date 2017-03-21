UM & St. Joe's Seek Joint Venture For Chelsea Hospital

Two competing health systems are exploring the possibility of teaming up to jointly own a regional hospital and fund an expansion.



The St. Joseph Mercy Health System and the University of Michigan's Michigan Medicine have entered into a 90 day investigative period for a proposed joint venture to co-own St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Hospital. According to Crain’s Detroit Business, UM would take a minority position with a 49% stake. St. Joe's would still manage operations and Chelsea would remain a Roman Catholic hospital. Rob Casalou, regional president and CEO of St. Joseph Mercy, said the two systems are expected to invest about $20 million in improvements in Chelsea, adding two operating rooms for a total of eight and increasing bed space to the licensed capacity of 133 beds from the current level of 100. Minimally invasive robotic surgery would also be added. Casalou said UM approached St. Joe's about a year ago with an initial proposal to utilize Chelsea’s excess capacity.



The agreement between the two health systems is part of a larger cooperative venture between Livonia-based Trinity Health, the parent company of St. Joseph Mercy, and Michigan Medicine in which UM will provide cardiothoracic surgery, radiation oncology and graduate medical education services at Trinity hospitals in Grand Rapids and Muskegon. No layoffs are anticipated as part of the proposed agreement. St. Joseph Chelsea has more than 1,200 employees, including about 500 physicians. Trinity Health is the nation's second largest Catholic system with more than 43 hospitals, including St. Joe Mercy Livingston in Howell. (JK)