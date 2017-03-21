Final Forum Held on Proposed WALLY Commuter Rail Service

March 21, 2017

Officials from the Michigan Dept. of Transportation, the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority and other state and local agencies Monday night presented the final in a series of meetings in Howell about a potential commuter rail service connecting Howell and Ann Arbor.



Nicknamed “WALLY”, the service so far is just a proposal, and would require much more work – including a local millage – to get it going. The service would use the existing rail lines of the Great Lakes Central Railroad, with stops in Howell, Genoa Township near Brighton, Hamburg Township, Whitmore Lake, and near Ann Arbor. Buses would take the passengers to Ann Arbor's downtown. A few in the audience questioned whether there was enough local support to pass a supporting millage and if there is that much need for such a service in rural Livingston County. However, others pointed out that US-23, which connects Ann Arbor and Brighton, is stretched to the limit, and that a coming “flex lane” will not fully address the congestion problem for commuters.



Neal Billetdeaux of SmithGroup in Ann Arbor, who led the discussion, tells WHMI it was a productive meeting with lively discussion and a variety of opinions expressed by the audience. One of seven options on the table would involve four trains with full service, and projections are that average daily ridership would be about 1,840 passengers combined. For the more basic shuttle service, an average of 1,670 daily riders is projected.



The complete service would consist of four trains in the morning and four returning. It would operate on annual capital funding of $122 million, whereas the shuttle service would operate on about half that. The proposal would have to be supported by local voters through passage of a millage issue, with projected millage rates ranging from .34 mill for the shuttle service to .84 mill for the full service, although those are just ballpark figures at this time. The service would be based on 50% federal funding, 25% combined federal-state funding and 25% local, to be paid for via local millages and rider fees.



There are two more meetings left on WALLY – one to take place tonight at 6:30 at the Northfield Twp. Hall in Whitmore Lake, and the final one on Wed. at Eberwhite School in Ann Arbor. Billetdeaux envisions that even if WALLY becomes a reality, it would be the year 2020 at the earliest. (TT)