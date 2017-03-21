Man Arraigned In Home Depot Incident That Led To Police Chase & Lockdowns

March 21, 2017

A suspect has been arraigned in connection with a retail fraud incident yesterday and subsequent search that prompted a lockdown of several schools in Brighton.



27-year-old Andre Recardo Webb of Westland was arraigned this afternoon on a charge of 1st Degree Retail Fraud. Bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety. He is set to appear in 53rd District Court for a probable cause conference next Tuesday.



Webb and another male suspect, who remains at large, entered the Home Depot store around 9am Monday and loaded up a cart with generator panel switches and nail guns, valued at over $2,000, and attempted to leave the store. Brighton Police referred to the two as "an organized retail fraud pair". Loss Prevention officers, who were aware of the two, stopped them outside the store. The suspects refused to go back inside and left the merchandise before getting into a vehicle and driving away.



When responding officers made a traffic stop on the vehicle, the passenger fled the scene, while Webb was taken into custody and his vehicle impounded. A perimeter was set up and local schools in the vicinity were placed on lockdown while a K9 unit from the Fowlerville Police Department assisted with a track, which was ultimately unsuccessful. Area buildings and businesses were also checked.



The case remains under investigation. (JM)