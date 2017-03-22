Opiate Awareness Presentation In Fowlerville Thursday

An opiate awareness presentation is planned for the community tomorrow night.



Parents, grandparents, teachers and the public at large are all invited to attend the Opiate Awareness presentation. Organizers say too many young people are losing their lives to these types of drugs and its important community members know what they are and signs to look for. The event is being sponsored by the Fowlerville Police Department, in cooperation with the United Brethren Church on west Grand River. That’s where the presentation will be held on Thursday, March 23rd. It will run from 6 to 8pm and feature guest speakers that have survived opiate addiction along with law enforcement and court representatives. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.



An event flyer is attached. (JM)