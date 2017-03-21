County Approves Airport Lease Agreement With Hawk Hollow Farms

An airport lease agreement was approved during Monday’s meeting of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



Hawk Hollow Farms LLC currently has a ground lease and hangar on the Grand River side of the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport. The company is said to be in the process of acquiring a different aircraft and will require a larger hangar to accommodate storage needs. A memo states the company weighed several different options and ultimately decided to construct a hangar north and east of the airport terminal building, which will utilize existing ramp space that was constructed in 2005.



During Monday’s meeting, Commissioners approved a resolution to concur with the Aeronautical Facilities Board to enter into the lease agreement. It’s described as a standard lease agreement. It includes an assessment for a portion of the water line that will need to be constructed to service the hangar and others in the future. (JM)