An airport lease agreement was approved during Monday’s meeting of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.

Hawk Hollow Farms LLC currently has a ground lease and hangar on the Grand River side of the Livingston County Spencer J. Hardy Airport. The company is said to be in the process of acquiring a different aircraft and will require a larger hangar to accommodate storage needs. A memo states the company weighed several different options and ultimately decided to construct a hangar north and east of the airport terminal building, which will utilize existing ramp space that was constructed in 2005.

During Monday’s meeting, Commissioners approved a resolution to concur with the Aeronautical Facilities Board to enter into the lease agreement. It’s described as a standard lease agreement. It includes an assessment for a portion of the water line that will need to be constructed to service the hangar and others in the future. (JM)