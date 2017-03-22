Longtime Elections Coordinator Plans To Retire

March 22, 2017

The Livingston County Clerk’s Office is looking to begin training a new employee soon to replace their Elections Coordinator who intends to retire.



Livingston County Clerk Betsy Hundley says Elections Coordinator Joan Runyan recently tendered her letter of intent to retire this September. Runyan has worked in the elections division for 16 years and Hundley says she has done a “fabulous job running the department”. Hundley says against her better judgement, she accepted Runyan’s letter of intent and the Clerk’s Office is planning to begin training her successor soon.



A resolution was approved by the Board of Commissioners Monday night to fill the Elections Coordinator/Deputy Clerk position on May 1st. The chosen candidate will begin training immediately and will work alongside Runyan until her retirement. Runyan’s replacement will need to become accredited through the state as an election official in Livingston County, which Hundley says is about a three-month process.



Additionally, the county is in the process of selecting a vendor for new election equipment, and the Clerk’s Office wants the new employee to be trained by the chosen vendor on programming. They will then be put in charge of training all of the county’s election inspectors. According to Hundley, the state decides when the new equipment will be put to use, whether it’s this November or 2018. (DK)

