Lane Closures Announced For US-23 This Week

March 22, 2017

Area motorists are being reminded of upcoming lane closures on US-23 in Livingston and Washtenaw counties.



The Michigan Department of Transportation reports closures are needed on Northbound US-23 at North Territorial Road to install an overhead truss or gantry as part of the upgraded ITS or Intelligent Transportation System for Flex Route. Also on Northbound US-23 between Barker Road and 8 Mile Road Thursday, single lane closures are needed for beam setting at Barker Road and the railroad bridges.



M-DOT has multiple locations along the US-23 corridor, almost the entire length from M-36 to M-14 under construction. North Territorial Road will eventually include a roundabout at the ramp and a new bridge is being built at 8 Mile Road, just north of the existing one. 8 Mile will also include roundabouts at the new bridge terminus.



M-DOT spokeswoman Kari Arend tells WHMI since it is a very active work zone with multiple work locations, they just try to highlight the immediate traffic impacts coming up. Arend says M-DOT has been able to do a lot of the lane closures on US-23 at off-peak hours, generally overnight, to try and minimize those traffic impacts. The below closures are the most recent announced by M-DOT. (JM)





The following closures are needed for installation of an overhead truss or gantry as part of the upgraded Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) for Flex Route:



- Single lane closure starting at 9pm on Thursday, March 23 through 7am on Friday, March 24



- 15 minute intermittent freeway closures between 1am and 4am on Friday, March 24





Northbound US-23 between Barker Road and 8 Mile Road



The following closures are needed for beam setting at Barker Road and the railroad bridges:



- Single lane closure starting at 9pm on Thursday, March 23 through 7am on Friday, March 24



- Single lane closure starting at 8pm on Monday, March 27 through 7am on Tuesday, March 28





Southbound US-23 between Barker Road and Joy Road



The following closure is needed to implement a traffic shift:



- Single lane closure starting at 8pm on Friday, March 24 through 8am on Saturday, March 25



Note: the back up day in case of a weather delay will be Saturday night, March 25.



Northbound US-23 between Joy Road and N. Territorial Road



The following closure is needed to implement a traffic shift:



- Single lane closure starting at 8pm on Monday, March 27 through 7am on Tuesday, March 28