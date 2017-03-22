Time And Money Run Out On Saving Historic Depot

Efforts to save a 19th century landmark in Milford have fallen short and now the old train depot faces demolition.



When the planning commission approved a proposal for a luxury apartment complex on the site the historic Milford Railroad Depot last year, history enthusiasts set forth on trying to relocate and preserve it. Earlier this month, The Milford Historical Society and Save the Milford Railroad Depot group suspended efforts, having seemingly run out of time and money. Society Chairwoman Linda Dagenhardt told WHMI that they had everything in place legally along with architect drawings for a new location at Southside Park, but couldn’t raise the $180,000 needed for the project.



Dagenhardt expressed a disappointment that Village Council would spend $200,000 on a new park amphitheater, but not the money needed to save a piece of Milford’s history. She said that while moving forward with new development is important, she hoped the public wouldn’t lose sight of the past. She warned about how quickly old houses and buildings that were a part of Milford’s history are disappearing, and said she hopes people become aware of it.



Dagenhardt told WHMI that while some fundraising money was needed this past year, donors who gave $100 or more will get most of, if not all, of their money back. Smaller donations will go into Historical Society’s general fund. The depot has stood guard near the tracks on Huron Street, east of Main since 1871. (MK)