Howell High School Students Art Selected for Lansing Gallery Exhibit

March 22, 2017

The various works of Howell High School students will be featured in a Lansing Art Gallery Exhibit.



For the second year in a row, a Howell High School student has claimed top honors in the Lansing Art Gallery's Art Scholarship Alert. Each year students are encouraged to submit a digital portfolio of original works of art to the ASA exhibition. A jury of art professions determines acceptance into the ASA exhibition and awards based on the quality, consistency, and depth of work in the portfolio.



Senior Kaden Staley was selected as the winner of the ASA’s Sara Jane Venable Scholarship, which is the highest honor awarded as part of ASA. As the winner, Staley will receive a $1,000 scholarship and have the winning piece (pictured) displayed during the Lansing Art Gallery’s ASA exhibition April 1st through the 27th, which is free and open to the public.



In addition to Staley, eight other Howell High School students were selected to have their artwork displayed as part of ASA. Those students are Joey Beno, Alexandria College, Vivian Huotari, Abigail Martin, Donovan Mattson, Joey Siep, Nicolette Thompson, and Breanna Weems. Thompson was selected as the Eleventh Grade Portfolio Award Scholarship.



For more information, visit the Lansing Art Gallery’s website. The link is provided. (JM)