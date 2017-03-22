Hamburg Township Holds Strategic Planning Meeting For New Budget

A strategic planning meeting was held by the Hamburg Township Board of Trustees as they prepare to plan their fiscal year 2017-18 budget.



The board met Tuesday afternoon for what has become an annual staple for early budget preparation. During the 5 hour meeting they reviewed the goals and objectives of the many departments operating throughout the township. Supervisor Pat Hohl said when they started having these meetings 12 years ago, it was a more significant challenge to balance the budget, being in a time of reduced revenue. He said these new policies developed from it have made it much easier for the board to plan their budget and have allowed them to build up their capital reserves and general fund balances to the point where they now have a safety net.



Hohl said that the Hamburg Township general fund has 125% of its annual budget in reserve. The township has $1-million in their general unallocated capital reserves, set aside for replacement and maintenance of capital equipment as it is needed. The police and fire departments are operating with 25% in reserve. The police department set a few goals for the 2017-18 fiscal year, like maintaining 2 officers on road patrol at all times and preparing a new millage proposal as the current 10-year millage is set to expire soon. The fire department aims to build upon their monthly CPR program, which has trained 750 6th graders in the last 3 years, and their smoke alarm program, which saw 170 smoke detectors installed in 2016. Continued maintenance on Station #11 is also needed, with fixes to roof, floors, and lighting systems all planned. The board will put the new budget up for adoption in June. (MK)