Volunteers Needed To Help Pack Meals For Starving Children

March 29, 2017

Donations are volunteers are needed for an event that will help feed children-in-need around the globe.



Every day 6,200 kids die from lack of food or malnutrition related illnesses. The Livingston County branch of the Christian non-profit group Feed My Starving Children is bringing its MobilePack event back to Cornerstone Church in Brighton on April 29th and 30th. MobilePack volunteers will be part of a high-energy, assembly line that, when Cornerstone last participated in October 2015, were able to pack 360,000 meals over 2 days. This time around they are aiming for 500,000. To do so they will need 2,000 volunteers for 2-hour long shifts and raise approximately $80,000 for raw ingredients.



Kids as young as 4-years old can help, and this event also promises to be a great team building opportunity for businesses, schools, and clubs. More information and a link to volunteer or donate can be found online at www.livingstoncares.com.(MK)