Twp. Officials Approve Rezoning For Portion Of Hartland Glen Golf Course

March 23, 2017

Hartland Township has approved rezoning for a portion of Hartland Glen Golf Course, which could open up an opportunity for housing developments.



The owners of the golf course made a zoning request for 73 of the property’s 400 -plus acres, located in the northern portion. Township Trustee Joe Colaianne says since the 2000s’, the property has been considered for a housing development because of its access to the sewer system along M-59.



The township had been presented with a conceptual idea for the land, which led to split votes amongst planning commissioners. Several commissioners reportedly wanted to see an overall plan for the site, but Manager James Wickman encouraged the Board of Trustees to “disregard” the plan for all intents and purposes. Colaianne says that’s because the request was to just rezone a portion of the land, not for a planned development.



The request was unanimously approved by the township’s Board of Trustees Tuesday night, rezoning the respective acreage to high density residential. The zoning change will permit detached, single-family homes, but no apartments or manufactured housing. High density residential would allow for detached housing where the lot size is smaller and the homes are closer together. Township officials likened it to Heritage Meadows or Walnut Ridge. Colaianne says the conceptual stage of what development could look like is overall consistent with the township’s comprehensive master plan.



Development would eliminate nine holes located in that area of the golf course. Colaianne says where the owners choose to go from here is up to them, however they must comply with the zoning ordinance related to any open space, environmental, or detention issues as well as residents’ concerns. (DK)



-Facebook photo