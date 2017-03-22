Snyder Warns State GOP About Impact Of Obamacare Overhaul

March 22, 2017

Gov. Snyder is reminding Republican members of the state’s congressional delegation tens of thousands of Michiganders could lose coverage if they support a GOP plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.



Snyder says the legislation would drastically cut funding for Healthy Michigan, the state's Medicaid expansion program that has insured some 650,000 lower-income Michiganders while also cutting support for the traditional Medicaid program. Snyder says the legislation would shift financial risk to state taxpayers, and he is concerned it would also lead to "significant cost increases" on older residents who buy insurance in the individual market.



Despite that warning, most of the state's Republican House members remain fully behind the plan. Among them is 8th District Congressman Mike Bishop who said, "Medicaid is not on a sustainable financial footing and it cannot stay intact” if they, “continue to kick the can down the road." The Rochester Republican told the Detroit News that their “new amendment, which is not reflected in the governor’s letter, goes even further to provide a more substantial reimbursement for older and disabled Medicaid recipients.”



The governor’s open opposition to the House GOP plan comes at a key moment with votes expected to begin as early as Thursday. With Democrats likely to vote en masse against the replacement plan, Republicans could only lose about 20 of their members if they hope to pass the legislation on to the Senate. West Michigan Republican Congressman Justin Amash, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, says they have at least 22 members ready to vote “no”, which would prevent the legislation from passing. Amash says the bill lacks meaningful reforms, doesn’t do enough to reduce costs and breaks the Republican commitment to repeal Obamacare. He tweeted Monday that the plan is the same general framework as Obamacare and that GOP leaders have “seriously miscalculated” and don’t have the votes to pass it. (JK)