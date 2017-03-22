Amber Alert Canceled After Two Kids Are Found Safe

March 22, 2017

Police say two young children whose mother says they were in a car that was stolen this morning from a Genesee County gas station have been found safe.



An Amber Alert was issued for the 2-year-old girl and a baby boy after their mother said they were taken about 7am from a gas station in the Flint-area community of Burton. Police at a news conference say the children and car were found a few hours later in Flint and the children were reunited with their mother. They say they're seeking a man suspected of stealing the car, described as a blue 2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo with a Michigan license plate number DKZ4121.



The mother of the children, Kaytlin Fletcher, told WNEM in Flint that she went inside to buy cigarettes and a lighter while the children were in the backseat. Kaytlin said she ran out of the gas station and screamed for the man to stop because her children, 2-year-old Ariana and 9-month-old Lincoln Buning, were in the backseat. It's unclear if the car was left running. (JK)