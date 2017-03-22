Pharmacy Owner Acquitted On Murder Charges For Meningitis Outbreak

A mixed verdict has been reached against the man authorities say is most responsible for the deadly meningitis outbreak that killed dozens of people, some from Livingston County.



Barry Cadden, the owner and head pharmacist of the now-closed New England Compounding Center, was acquitted on murder charges stemming from a nationwide outbreak of fungal meningitis in 2012. While the jury found that he wasn't responsible for the deaths, they did find him guilty of racketeering, conspiracy and mail fraud charges. The verdicts were announced this morning in U.S. District Court in Boston.



The outbreak killed 76 people nationwide, with at least 15 of those deaths related to tainted steroid injections received in Livingston County. Federal prosecutors in 2014 charged Cadden and twelve others, alleging that drugs distributed by the pharmacy contained expired, untested ingredients and that officials mass produced drugs for fictitious patients.



Cadden, who had faced up to sentence of life in prison, was the first of the defendants to go to trial. In December, NECC's national sales director, Robert Ronzio, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to defraud the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He is cooperating with prosecutors and is expected to testify at the trials of other NECC defendants before his sentencing in September. (JK)