Livingston County United Way Celebrates 40th Anniversary

March 22, 2017

Volunteers and major contributors were honored today at the Livingston County United Way’s annual “Spirit of the Community” breakfast held at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township.



In addition to being the annual recognition event, it also marked the 40th anniversary of the Livingston County United Way. Executive Director Nancy Rosso tells WHMI that the United Way is the result of a vision by community leaders 40 years ago of combining resources and going from individual community chests to a county-wide effort. A number of awards were handed out at the breakfast. Among them were: The Volunteer of the Year – Dianne Samples; Spirit of Michigan Award – Lindhout and Associates architects; and the Lifetime Community Service Award – Nancy B. Johnson and Jane Sutterfield. About 250 people attended the event, which is considered a record.



The Livingston County United Way’s Annual Day of Caring will be held this year on Aug. 16, and the 2017 United Way campaign will start this fall. About $1.5 million is realized annually through the campaign. (TT)