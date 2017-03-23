Special Event Honors Two Military War Dogs

March 23, 2017

The Michigan War Dog Memorial is holding an event honoring two K-9 heroes this weekend.



The Memorial’s mission is to recognize the animals that fought alongside servicemen and women going back to World War I. This Saturday, March 25th , they are holding a presentation where the handlers of two military war dogs will be presented portraits of their four-legged hero. Renowned artist Loreen Pataleone specializes in these paintings and will at VFW Post 9914 in Highland for the presentation. One of the dogs being honored is MWD Chyan. Chyan Served for 7 years with the Navy Seals, but had to retire when found to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. His handler at the time couldn’t continue taking care of him, so he was put up for adoption and adopted by a Catholic priest in Marine City where he lived to be 15 years old.



His handler there, Father Rooney, will be presented the portrait. The other military war dog being honored is MWD Beyco. Beyco served with the Marines for three tours in Iraq before passing away at the age of 12 in 2013. His handler, Joe Kelley Sturm USMC will be presented his portrait. The event begins at noon and is free to the public, with a light lunch being provided. A display will be set up for people to purchase Michigan War Dog Memorial items with 100% of the proceeds being applied to the improvements of the memorial and cemetery the dogs rest in. More information can be found on the Memorial’s website, the link is below, or on their Facebook page. (MK)