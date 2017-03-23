Howell Teen Charged With School Threat Heads To Trial

March 23, 2017

A student has been bound over on charges connected to a threat she reportedly made to shoot up Howell High School.



17-year-old Sarah Hiler was charged earlier this month with Making a Threat of Terrorism and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. Hiler appeared in 53rd District Court Wednesday for a probable cause conference and was subsequently bound over to Circuit Court for trial. Future court dates for Hiler have not been set at this time.



Howell Police were contacted March 2nd by Howell High School administrators concerning an anonymous threat on Twitter that referenced “shooting up the school.” Police Chief George Basar says investigators were able to confirm Hiler as the individual who posted the Tweet, which was made on an account using a fake name. Basar says even though they determined the threat itself was not credible, Hiler was arrested and jailed.



Hiler’s family has previously said she was being bullied through text messages and social media, but felt that she couldn’t talk to school counselors about the harassment. If convicted, Hiler faces up to 20 years in prison. (DK)

