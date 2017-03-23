No Injuries Reported After Separate House Fires In Green Oak & Lyon Townships

No injuries resulted from separate structure fires reported in Lyon and Green Oak Townships this week.



The Green Oak Township Fire Department responded to a fire on Koneta Drive, west of Whitmore Lake Road around noon on Wednesday. A man who resides at the home noticed smoke and called 911. Chief Kevin Gentry tells WHMI crews found a working fire on two levels of the home. It was brought under control within roughly 15 minutes, with assistance from the Brighton, Hamburg Township and Northfield Township fire departments. No injuries were reported and damage was said to be moderate. The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.



Meanwhile on Tuesday morning in Lyon Township, firefighters and an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office fire investigator responded to a residential structure fire at 7 Terrace Road in the Country Estates Mobile Home community. Flames were said to be visible upon arrival and the residence was evacuated. There were no reports of injuries and the cause of that fire has been determined to be accidental. (JM)