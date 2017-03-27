Hartland Township Putting Parks Improvement Project Out To Bid

March 27, 2017

Improvements and additions to two of one township’s parks are being put out to bid.



The Hartland Township Board of Trustees made the decision to move forward with adding new facilities and amenities at Heritage Park and Settler’s Park last week. An early estimate discussed during an informational session of their March 7th regular meeting put the cost of the project around $1.4 million. Most of the Board when hearing this believed that number was high, with Trustee Matt Germane suggesting it could be inflated by as much as 15-20%.



Supervisor Bill Fountain told WHMI that the the bid process will specify exact costs for the project, which will be paid for out of the general fund. Each year, he said, they put away a percentage of the budget for capital improvements like this, and because of that, they won’t need to pass a millage or bond. At Heritage Park, Fountain said they are looking at adding a pavilion, a small area for food service, two bathrooms, and a storage area for township and recreational sporting equipment. At Settler’s Park they are hoping to add a pavilion and restroom as well.



Ideally both parks will have a new playscape installed in the near future. Fountain said he expects the bids to be back in 6 weeks, at which point they will pick and choose which elements they want to go forward with. He said they hope to start construction later this year and be finished by fall. (MK)