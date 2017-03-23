Vaupel Anxiously Awaiting Outcome Of Vote On GOP Health Bill In Washington

March 23, 2017

A local lawmaker says he’s waiting very anxiously to see what comes out of Washington with the House GOP health bill.



Republicans leaders want to push their bill repealing and replacing much of the 2010 health care law through Congress by April. The GOP-led House plans to consider the bill today. If the legislation is passed, its fate in the Senate is uncertain.



Michigan House Representative Hank Vaupel tells WHMI it’s a very complex issue, with the goal being a plan to make it the best and fairest for everybody. The Handy Township Republican chairs the Health Policy Committee and says WHMI he’s just speculating but it would look like what’s been proposed would leave a lot of how health policy is going to be handled up to the state.



Vaupel says it looks like there would be a lot of similar restrictions to what the Affordable Care Act has had and less funding, so he feels it really wouldn’t be tenable. Vaupel says what’s proposed in Washington would be very difficult to implement in the state so they’re watching it very closely and if it does come back to the states, they’ll be working on how they can try to provide affordable, accessible healthcare for everybody in the state of Michigan.



Vaupel commented that many more people are now covered through Medicaid and the expanded Medicaid or Healthy Michigan but it seems as though they’ve almost done it at the cost of people who had been covered before and are now seeing their insurance premiums rise incredibly fast and their deductible going up rapidly. He feels it’s really hurting the segment of the population age between 50 and 64 before they become eligible for Medicare, saying it’s really increased premiums and almost decreased coverage so it’s a complicated problem and they’ll be looking closely at what comes out of Washington and then go forward in Michigan.



Governor Rick Snyder says House Republicans have begun addressing concerns about premium costs for 50- to 64-year-olds, but he has not seen progress on his concerns with shifting costs onto states that may no longer be able to enroll as many Medicaid recipients. Snyder says the federal health law is not working "in many respects" but the replacement bill "needs to be improved." He sent a letter this week to Michigan's congressional delegation warning the legislation would hurt residents in Michigan's traditional Medicaid program and end the expansion of coverage to others.



Meanwhile, three Congressional House committees - Ways and Means, Energy and Commerce, and Budget, have already moved the legislation ahead. Top House Republicans were working on eleventh-hour changes designed to get them the 216 votes needed for passage.



Including vacancies and expected absentees, the bill would be defeated if 23 Republicans join all Democrats in voting "no."(JM)