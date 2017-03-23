Hartland Twp. To Move Farmer's Market To Newly Opened Store

March 23, 2017

A large retailer’s grand opening this weekend will help support the rural nature of its community.



Rural King is holding its grand opening event beginning today and running through this Sunday, in Hartland. The superstore which specializes in farming, work, and recreational items is in the location of the old Wal-Mart on M-59. Township Supervisor Bill Fountain said that Rural King is going to be the new home for the Hartland Farmer’s Market moving forward. Fountain said that organizers have already established a solid working relationship with Rural King and that they will be able to use the parking lot as well as some of the sheltered area. He told WHMI the store was an important part of the growing development of the township. He said that they continue to work at finding the best balance between the rural, commercial, and new housing stock.



The Supervisor said he believes that at end of the day the township is in a position to have smart growth and work with businesses that want to come into Hartland and be successful. (MK)