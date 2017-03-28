Howell Main Street Working To Reduce Reliance On DDA and City Funds

March 28, 2017

A gradual change in financial reliance is the crux of an agreement for the Howell Main Street Downtown Development Authority.



Howell Main Street Incorporated and the DDA are separate organizations, though the two work closely together. Two years ago, the DDA began discussions of how to sustain Main Street and its programs, specifically community-driven activities.



DDA Director Cathleen Edgerly says there are continuous funding cuts to DDA’s across the state, which led the organization to investigate achieving a nonprofit status. Main Street become a 501c3 last June, which Edgerly says opens up grant opportunities and different revenue streams. Now, a transition agreement will phase Main Street’s financial reliance on the DDA and the City of Howell funds out over the course of five years. As a result, Edgerly says more funds will be available for the city and DDA to use for maintenance and infrastructure needs.



Edgerly says businesses, partners and stakeholders won’t see a change in services as the majority of changes will be “behind the scenes”. Edgerly says the end goal is to ensure Main Street is successful and has a strong foundation, while making sure the DDA’s budget is stable and can continue to provide its normal services.



The agreement is expected to go into effect this July. The DDA approved slight changes in the agreement at their meeting Wednesday and sent it forward to City Council for review on Monday. (DK)