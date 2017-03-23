Motion: Judge & Detective Had Extensive Phone Contacts During Murder Trial

March 23, 2017

New allegations have surfaced in the divorce case of a Livingston County judge which continues to call into question the conviction of a man for a 2008 double homicide in Oceola Township.



A motion (posted below) filed Tuesday in Livingston County Circuit Court by Donald Root, the estranged husband of 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan, alleges that phone records will prove Brennan made three phone calls to Michigan State Police Lt. Sean Furlong during the 2013 murder trial of Jerome Kowalski, who was charged in the murders of his brother and sister-in-law in their Lyngre Drive home. Kowalski was ultimately convicted in the case based on a confession he made to Lt. Furlong, who was the lead detective in the case, and sentenced to life in prison.



Depositions from the divorce case, which was filed last December, have already revealed that Brennan and Furlong were engaged in a sexual affair, although they insist it didn't begin until after the trial. Root has said it began as early as 2009 and that Brennan and Furlong actively concealed that fact leading up to and during the trial. According to the motion, the cell phone number Brennan used at the time of the 2013 trial belonged to Root and the records show the pair spoke three times during the trial, twice on January 17, 2013. The first call was at 8:53pm and lasted 9 minutes. The second was at 10:14pm for 17 minutes. A third call, lasting 9 minutes, was reportedly made that weekend while Brennan was in Washington D.C. The motion describes the calls as "seriously improper" and indicate Brennan violated judicial ethics by contacting a witness during a murder trial. It also says they are "the tip of the iceberg" and that between January 4, 2013 and Kowalski's sentencing on March 5, 2013, there were 37 calls between the two that totaled 363 minutes.



Root's attorney, Tom Kizer, further states in the motion that the phone records indicate Brennan lied under oath when she stated that she and Furlong only spoke once by phone during the trial. But Kizer includes a portion of Furlong's deposition in which he is asked if they had any contact during the trial and he answers "no" at which point Brennan, who was present, interjects that they did have one phone contact. When Kizer objects to her "coaching" the witness, Brennan says she isn't coaching Furlong, adding, "He's forgetting." After the exchange, Furlong changed his answer from "no" to "I don't recall."



Root further alleges Brennan has tried to intimidate several former co-workers who have testified in the case, including 53rd District Court Administrator Francine Zysk, Assistant Prosecutor Shawn Ryan and former court clerk Jessica Yakel. The motion seeks sanctions against Brennan for her alleged “bad behavior” and will be heard April 4th by Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Janelle Lawless. (JK)