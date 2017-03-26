K9 Outfitted With Donated Protective Vest

March 26, 2017

A four-legged member of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has received potentially lifesaving body armor thanks to a nonprofit organization.



K9 Flex recently received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Established in 2009, the organization assists law enforcement agencies with potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. The vest for K9 Flex was sponsored by an anonymous donor and is embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of our first Chihuahua, Pepe”



Each protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is valued between $1,795 and $2,234. It has an average weight of four to five pounds and comes with a five-year warranty. All of the vests are custom made in Michigan. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says they are proud and grateful to receive the donation, which will help both Flex and his handler do their jobs safer and more efficiently. (JK)