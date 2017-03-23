Local Celebrity Dance Competition Helps Local Senior Services

March 23, 2017

A recent dance competition has raised funds to help local seniors.



The Livingston County Catholic Charities annual “Salute to the Stars & Celebrity Dance Competition” was held this past Saturday at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township. Four teams competed for the overall Dance Competition trophy, with each choosing a dance routine to perform which they then spent weeks practicing. Judges for the dance competition were local writers Maria Stuart and Mona Shand, along with Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy and Crystal Thoman. Together they selected Renee & Ed Chodkowski, who performed a character theme dance style to a music mix including “Bad to the Bone” and “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”



A Fan Favorite was also awarded to Dr. Terry and Kate Braciszewski, who raised the most funds through the on-line voting leading up to the event and in-house voting that night. That $5,448 was part of the more than $17,000 raised to help support LCCC’s Senior Outreach programs that serve home bound and low income county seniors. (JK)