US-23 To Close At Six Mile Road Early Sunday Morning For 15 Minutes

March 24, 2017

Motorists traveling in either direction of US-23 at Six Mile Road early Sunday morning could experience delays.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that at 5am Sunday both northbound and southbound US-23 at Six Mile Road will be closed for approximately 15 minutes for utility relocation. Law enforcement will be assisting with the closure.



More construction will continue next week in Livingston County at Barker Road and US-23.



Starting on Monday and continuing through Friday, April 7th, one lane of traffic will be open on Barker Road using flag control. That traffic configuration will be in place each day between 9am and 2pm.



Also on Monday, starting at 7pm lasting through 5am Tuesday, there will be intermittent, 15 minute stoppages of traffic on Barker Road at US-23 so crews can set beams on the bridge. (JM)