Amended Resolution Submitted To State For Brew Pub In Howell

March 24, 2017

An application for a tax abatement that would aid in building rehabilitation for a brewpub in the City of Howell has been revised and submitted to the state.



Aberrant Ales would be a standard brew pub with kitchen and dining facilities. Council previously expanded the City’s Obsolete Property Rehabilitation District, thus making the property at 219 West Grand River eligible for a tax abatement to aid the owner in cleaning up and redeveloping the site to move the project forward.



Council originally approved an OPRA abatement for Abberant Ales and then submitted required paperwork to the state. However, the language needed to be reworked in the resolution and resubmitted to the state, which was done in late February. City Manager Shea Charles said the state requested a few things be tweaked. It was noted because the brewing equipment is designated as manufacturing, it doesn’t qualify for OPRA. Therefore, council ended up extending the abatement period to six years instead of five based on the new ruling from the state and removed the brewing area from the abatement.



Charles says the resolution approved by council cleaned that up and other language changes the state requested. He says the city has done other OPRA’s before and they run in to similar situations every so often where the State Tax Commission has modified the rules subsequent to initial feedback. The state will have to decide on whether it will grant the school millage abatement in addition to the local tax abatement. Charles says they should know that sometime in the next few months.



City staff has been working with Clark Gill since 2015 to redevelop the western half of the Country Squire building where the brew pub would be located downtown. However, progress was slowed by the discovery of environmental issues from a former car dealership located on the site. The environmental cleanup work added substantial costs to the project. The potential abatement would freeze the existing taxable value on the property now that it is included in the expanded OPRA district. If granted, that in turn provides an incentive for Gill to make significant improvements to the building without increasing property taxes on it. Facebook photo. (JM)