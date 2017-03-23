Judge Orders 11-Year Prison Term For Fenton Businessman In Embezzlement Case

March 23, 2017

A former credit union executive from Livingston County who embezzled nearly $19 (m) million begged a judge for mercy before receiving an 11-year federal prison sentence.



Federal Judge Gershwin Drain followed the recommendation of prosecutors when sentencing 38-year-old Michael LaJoice of Tyrone Township this afternoon. He was ordered to pay $18.6 million restitution. The judge repeatedly said the amount of money stolen by LaJoice was extraordinary and constituted one of the largest fraud cases in recent Metro Detroit history. LaJoice was chief financial officer at Clarkston Brandon Community Credit Union. He stole from the credit union over a dozen years, buying a luxurious home, fancy cars and commercial properties, and traveling by private jet.



Defense lawyer Michael Manley asked for a five-year prison sentence. LaJoice apologized in court and says he's learned that money doesn't buy happiness. The credit union was ruined by LaJoice's greed and had to be taken over by Michigan State University Credit Union. (JM)